Bohol power demand surges as tourist arrivals rise

Department of Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara pointed out that the tourism sector in Bohol is the reason why there is an intending power shortage in the province.

Guevara said that in the month of May this year, Bohol experienced 130 megawatts of power supply demand from the normal 90 megawatts.

Due to the return of tourism in Bohol, the demand for electricity also increased.

Usec. Guivarra said that there should be more power generators in Bohol, like renewable energy sources.

Here in Bohol, investors are offering renewable power through PetroGreen Energy Corp., which is currently working the 27.5 megawatts Dagohoy Solar Power Project located in Barangay San Vicente in the municipality of Dagohoy, Bohol, which is a great contribution to the increased demand for electricity supply.

However, Guevara is optimistic that the ongoing 230-kilovolt Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, which is also scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of this year, will be a big help in the future.

Meanwhile, the DOE is also studying the establishment of zonal reserve power in Bohol to strengthen its power supply.

Guevarra said that the DOE will set up a strategic reserve of power sources that will be allocated and managed within the correct geographic zones in the Visayas region.

These reserves are maintained to ensure a stable and reliable energy supply, especially during emergencies, disruptions, or periods of peak demand of power.

Guivarra was one of the speakers at the POWER 102 workshop attended by national and regional media held at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Wednesday.

The training, attended by some 61 journalists from all over the country, aims to hone up the reportorial skills on energy and power.

During the workshop, a Singapore based company also presented their future project, which is also the first in the Philippines, the Offshore Wind Power Project.

The Blue Float Energy Company aims to start working on the project by 2026.

The upcoming first offshore wind power project to be built in Bulalacao Bay, between the provinces of Antique and Oriental Mindoro, will generate up to 1,200 megawatts.

The DOE welcomes this type of project as part of the effort to increase the construction of renewable power plants in the country.