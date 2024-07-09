Bohol eyed as new hub for skilled workers’ in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is eyeing Bohol as the next skilled workers’ hub in Central Visayas with the upskilling and reskilling initiatives through the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act.

Lilia Estillore, regional director of DOLE-7, said Bohol is among the key areas in the 3 million jobs to be created through Republic Act 11962 or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in September last year that mandates upskilling and reskilling of workers.

The law, she said, ensures the increase in employability and competitiveness among Filipino workers.

“Maka-kompetensya jud ta, dili ta maawahi kung dili kompetensya jud ta sa uban nga mga nasud sa atua nga kamao, sa atuang kamaohan, sa atuang mga skills (We can truly compete; we won’t be left behind if we compete with other countries through our expertise, our skills, and our abilities). So, there will be some initiatives and support to the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and industry stakeholders,” Estillore said in her speech during the three-day Regional Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Congress in Anda, Bohol.

She said the Visayas Cluster Employment Summit tackled challenges and the future of employment.

The upskilling effort includes exposing workers to new skill sets and providing skill capacity build-up through technical-vocational training.

Estillore said among the items discussed was the shipbuilding and repair industry in Cebu “since there is the international port that is to be done in Consolacion.”

“So Bohol is one of the places that have been looked into,” Estillore said, referring to the island province prospect of being the next possible ship repair hub.

However, the effect of ship repair activities on the pristine white beaches in Bohol was one of the issues discussed and needs to be addressed. (PNA)