July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024

NBI, cops nab “Osie’s” suspected killer in Tubigon

The suspect in the killing of Roselyn “Osie” Gaoiran who was beaten to death and placed inside a sack has been arrested by police, almost three months after her remains were discovered on April 15, 2024.

Freddie Nocos, who was earlier apprehended and was later released due to an improper warrantless arrest, was again arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Major Francis Alvarez, chief of the Tubigon Police Station, joint operatives of the municipal police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) served the arrest warrant agains Nocos at his residence in Barangay Cahayag, Tubigon.

Nocos was placed under surveillance to determine his whereabouts in case he flees but Alvarez noted that Nocos did not attempt to leave the town.  

“Gi monitor nato na siya kung mo balhin or mo hawa ba pero wa ra siya ni-attempt na mo layas kay mura’g gatuo siya na dili malutsan og [warrant],” said Alvarez.

Nocos has been placed under the custody of the NBI pending the issuance of a commitment order against him.

Once issued, he will be detained at the Bohol District Jail in Tagbilaran City.

No bail has been set for the temporary liberty of Nocos, who was been accused of murder.

In crimes punishable by reclusion perpetua such as murder, the court has the prerogative to either grant or deny bail if evidence of guilt is strong.

Nocos earlier confessed to being involved in the killing of Gaorian but pinpointed her husband as the primary suspect.

Gaoiran went missing for two weeks before her body which had already started to decompose was found enclosed in a sack at a remote area in Cansanguit, Loon. (A. Doydora)

