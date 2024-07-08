Man, 38, found dead in waters off Panglao

July 8, 2024
Man, 38, found dead in waters off Panglao

A 38-year-old man was found dead in waters off Panglao town in what has been considered to be a drowning incident.

The fatality was identified by authorities as Bonifacio Niza, a resident of Barangay Bil-isan Panglao.

According to Abelio Arbilio, chief of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Panglao, Niza was believed to have drowned while fishing in shallow waters on Sunday morning.

“Ang sulti sa barangay captain anha ra gyud to siya [Niza] sa daplin kay da man og gamay na pukot unya ga da og pana pod,” said Arbilio.

Niza left his home at past 6 a.m. and may have suffered from an attack caused by a still unknown illness.

“Basin og dunay gi hikom-hikom na sakit unya misugmat samtang didto sa baybay mao sigurong nalumos,” he added.

His body was found floating near the shoreline of Barangay Doljo and was later dragged by a fishing boat to the shore. (AD)

