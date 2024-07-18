Baja to take over as Bohol’s acting governor

Provincial Board (PB) Member Tita Baja will take over as acting governor of Bohol following the death of Acting Governor Victor Dionisio Balite on Wednesday night.

Balite has been serving as acting governor since May when Governor Aris Aumentado was placed under preventive suspension amid the Office of the Ombudsman’s probe on the construction and operation of the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort at the Chocolate Hills in Sagbayan.

According to Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales, Baja is the highest ranking official in the provincial government next to Balite.

Baja garnered the most votes among members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in the 2022 elections making her the senior PB member.

After Aumentado’s six-month suspension, Baja will serve as vice governor for the entirety of Balite’s first term which expires on June 30, 2025.

“Since dunay permanent vacancy sa opisina sa vice governor, automatic na mo assume ang highest-ranking Sanggunian Panlalawigan member,” said Gonzales.

Meanwhile, the second highest ranking PB member based on votes garnered during the last elections will be in line to take over as acting vice governor.

Based on Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) data, PB Member Benjie Arcamo received the highest number of votes in the 2022 polls.

However, Arcamo’s assumption as vice governor would require a designation by Department of Interior and Local Government Sec. Benjamin Abalos, Jr.