2 brothers die of suffocation inside deep well in Carmen

A man died of suffocation while cleaning a deep well in Carmen town while his brother also suffered the same fate while trying to save him.

Leo Gilrubia, chief of the Carmen Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said the brothers identified as Freddie, 28, and Franklin Estrosas, 23, both residents of Barangay El Salvador, were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

According to Gilrubia, Franklin was cleaning the dried-up deep well in preparation for the rainy season when he suddenly started to suffocate at around 8 a.m.

“Nangayo og tabang tong maguwang kay ang manghod nagpabilin sa ibabaw kay galisod siya og ginhawa unya ni dretso pod og na-og ang manghod, mao silang duha,” said Gilrubia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers’ father tried to save them but he was prevented by his family and neighbors.

Some concerned citizens also tried to go down the well but later hesitated out of fear of suffocating. They instead alerted the authorities.

“Uwahi na sila nanawag namo kay sila ming suway pa og kanaog ug maoy mo tabang unta,” Gilrubia added.

The MDRRO and police were able to bring the brothers to the surface but both were already unresponsive to CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Meanwhile, the rescuers confirmed the lack of air in the area where the bodies were found.

Gilrubia noted that they used a harness to quickly go in and out of the well. (A. Doydora)