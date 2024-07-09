P1.2-billion flood control project at Loboc River suspended as ECC awaited

The implementation of the P1.2-billion flood control project in the Loboc River in Loboc town has been suspended due to the failure to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official said.

The suspension was imposed amid the tightening of environmental protection measures in the province after the operation of the Captain’s Peak resort at the world-famous Chocolate Hills became a nationwide spectacle due to alleged violation of environmental laws.

According to Maguiting Cruz, chief of the DPWH’s Third Engineering District, construction was completely halted starting last month.

The Loboc River is a protected area under the Loboc Watershed Forest Reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kailangan talaga naming muna kunin ‘yong ECC kay hindi na dumadaloy ‘yong proyekto. Kasi yan din ang naging problema sa Chocolate Hills kay naghigpit ang DENR,” said Cruz.

It will take around two months for the ECC to be issued.

However, Cruz clarified that they already applied for an ECC even prior to the start of the construction of the riprap walls the form part of the project.

“Medyo mabagal ang proseso kasi medyo mabusisi ang DENR ngayon due to the incident sa Chocolate Hills, particularly sa Captain’s Peak but this is not just an issue in Bohol, nationwide siya,” he added.

Cruz said they have already submitted most of the requirements imposed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The official noted that they only needed to settle some clarifications made by the DENR regarding a resolution and clearance made by the Protected Area Management Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Provincial Board Member Nathaniel Binlod of the third district raised before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan bared his plan to require the DENR to appear before the legislative body to explain the processes involved in the issuance of the ECC and how long these would take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Binlod expressed concern on the several projects which have been delayed due to the alleged delay in the issuance of ECCs. (AD)