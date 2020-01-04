Mild quake hits off southern Bohol coast











Image courtesy of Phivolcs

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Panglao town in Bohol on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded 6 kilometers northwest of Panglao at 4:04 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 32 kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake had no significant intensities.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 4:12 p.m.