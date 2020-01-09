Man found dead under Baclayon bridge











The lifeless body of a 66-year-old man was found underneath a bridge in Baclayon town early on Thursday, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Warren Hondanero of the Baclayon Police Station, Sereno Tamsi, a fisherman who was about to set sail, discovered the remains of one Ildefonso Lamayo of Barangay San Vicente, Baclayon at around 6 a.m.

The body was found amid foliage under the Lao Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Baclayon.

Hondanero said that Lamayo fell off the bridge and into a ravine. The bridge was estimated to be 40 feet above the ground.

Based on a post-mortem examination conducted by municipal health officer Dr. Rian Sagpang, Lamayo who sustained various injuries across his body may have fallen head first causing his instantaneous death.

“Nasuta didto na naay nagkadaiyang mga angol sa iyang kadaiyang lawas particular sa iyang o na duda ni doctor na mao ni ang nauna og kaigo diri sa iyang gikahagbungan,” Hondanero said.

Meanwhile, police have yet to determine if Lamayo jumped off from the bridge or there was foul play behind his death.

Pablito, Lamayo’s son, told authorities that the victim was suffering from insomnia and had been taking sleep medication.

“Naa na pud niy history na magsige siya og lakaw-lakaw, kanang mura’g wa sa maayong panimuot pero duda nila gikabuhi kuno ni siya,” said Hondanero.

Police are still conducting further investigations to determine circumstances behind Lamayo’s death.