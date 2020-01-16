113 road mishap deaths recorded in Bohol in 2019











The number of road mishap deaths in the province rose to 113 in 2019, marking a 32 percent increase compared to the fatality count in 2018.

Data from the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) indicated that the number of deaths rose by 37 from 76 in 2018.

According to the BPPO, 103 deaths involved motorcycles while only 10 involved four-wheel vehicles.

The deaths were recorded in various municipalities but the most number of cases was recorded in Ubay at 8.

Ubay was followed by Trinidad, Carmen and Dauis with six each and Tagbilaran, Loon, Talibon, Alicia, Cortes and Tubigon with five each.

Other road mishap deaths were recorded in the following towns:

Calape – 4

Panglao – 4

Loay – 4

Daghoy – 3

Bien Unido – 3

Batuan – 3

Duero – 3

Dimiao – 3

Corella – 2

Jagna – 2

Albur – 2

Baclayon – 2

Getafe – 2

Sagbayan – 2

Antequera – 2

San Miguel – 2

Garcia Hernandez – 2

Lila – 1

Valencia – 1

Loboc – 1

Pilar – 1

Clarin – 1

Inabanga – 1

Balilihan – 1

Danao – 1

Candijay – 1

Sierra Bullones – 1

Bilar – 1

Sikatuna – 1

Based on the same BPPO data, 357 people have died due to vehicular crashes across the province from 2016 to 2019.

A total of 70 people died in 2016, 98 in 2017 and 76 in 2018. (A. Doydora)