Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors

Topic |  
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday.

The drug treatment includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses.

“This is not the cure, but the patient’s condition has vastly improved. From testing positive for 10 days under our care, after applying this combination of medicine the test result became negative within 48 hours,” Dr. Kriangska Atipornwanich, a lung specialist at Rajavithi, told reporters.

“The outlook is good but we still have to do more study to determine that this can be a standard treatment.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Chinese health officials have already been administering the HIV and flu drugs to fight the coronavirus. The use of the three together in a cocktail seemed to improve the treatment, the Thai doctors said.

Another doctor said that a similar approach in two other patients resulted in one displaying some allergic reaction but the other showed improvement.

“We have been following international practices, but the doctor increased the dosage of one of the drugs,” said Somsak Akkslim, director-general of the Medical Services Department, referring to the flu medicine Oseltamivir.

Thailand has recorded 19 cases of coronavirus. Of the Thai patients, eight have recovered and gone home while 11 are still under treatment in hospitals.

Somsak said the health ministry will meet on Monday to discuss the successful treatment in the case of the 70-year-old but said it is still too soon to say that this approach can be applied to all cases.

“Initially we will apply this approach only to severe cases,” he said. (REUTERS/Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Peter Graff)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 nabbed, P149k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Two men previously arrested for drug charges were again apprehended by police anti-narcotics officers through a sting operation in Tagbilaran…

‘No need to panic’; tourist arrivals down

The public is called not to panic despite the global warning by the World Health Organization declaring  Coronavirus a “global…

2 ‘GROs’ at popular Tagbilaran night club yield P272k shabu in NBI bust

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents seized P272,000 worth of shabu allegedly from two guest relation officers (GRO) working at…

Tagbilaran drugstores run out of face masks as first nCoV case confirmed

Surgical face masks and n95 masks which have become highly in demand amid the nationwide alarm over the novel coronavirus…

Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge

Two resort personnel in Loon died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge and plunged into the Moalong River on…

Bohol’s nCoV TWG to convene members as disease’s first case in PH confirmed

The Technical Working Group (TWG) earlier established by the Capitol to tackle issues regarding the dreaded new coronavirus will convene…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply