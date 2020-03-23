Think positive despite the crisis











MAN IS MADE OF BODY, MIND AND SPIRIT. Thus, while we are busy making sure our bodies are off danger in this virus crisis, it is just as important to be mindful that our mind and spirit are just as healthy. Our resident psychologist -columnist Kit Balane of Psyche Lair could not agree more, perhaps.

Believing in a Being far greater than us who cares about our spirit provides us special comfort when everyone is falling over each other looking for an antidote to keep the body alive.

While there is an appropriate amount of time for us to spend on reading newspapers, watching TV and listening to the radio to be aware of the practical dangers of the Covid-19, it is not always good for the mind to be drowned all day long with a litany of bad news- one after the other.

Take time to listen to positive podcasts and broadcasts, watch movies and shows that are happy and uplifting, stay in touch and exchange jokes with jovial people (laughter is the best medicine), read literature that makes you feel good, listen to your kind of music (Kiss FM, for instance). Sing (alone) as if no one is listening and dance as if no one is looking. And so on.

Then, allow us to share with you “some good news for a change” as compiled by a researcher from sources in Bloomberg News:

* China has closed its last coronavirus hospital in Wuhan ( China epicenter). Not enough new cases to support them.

* Doctors in India have been successful in treating coronavirus. Combination of drugs used: Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir, along with Chlorphenamine. They are going to suggest the same medicine, globally.

* Researchers at the Erasmus Medical Center claim to have found an antibody against coronavirus.

* A 103-year old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from Covid-19 after being treated at Wuhan, China for 6 days.

* Apple reopens 42 China stores.

* A Cleveland clinic developed a Covid-19 test that gives results in hours, not days.

* Good news from South Korea where the number of new cases is declining.

* Italy is hit hard, experts say, only because it has the oldest population in Europe.

* Scientists in Israel likely to announce the development of a coronavirus vaccine. (a chosen nation?- commentary ours)

* A network of Canadian scientists are making excellent progress in Covid-19 research.

* A San Diego biotech company is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Duke University and the National University of Singapore.

* All 7 patients who were all treated at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi have recovered.

* First Filipino Covid-19 patient was released from the hospital today (Tuesday)

* Plasma from newly-recovered patients from Covid-19 can treat others infected with Covid-19.

All of you who are reading this Editorial has so far survived this virulent germ-and are likely alive. (Laughter). Shalom!



A BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE FROM POPE FRANCIS



“RIVERS DO NOT DRINK their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread fragrance for themselves.

Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is.

Life is good when you are happy but much better when others are happy because of you.

Let us all remember then that every changing color of a leaf is beautiful and every changing situation in life is meaningful; both need a very clear vision. So, do no grumble or complain.

Instead, remember that Pain is a sign that we are alive. Problems are a sign we are strong (we survive them) and Prayer is a sign that we are not alone.

If we can accept these truths and condition our hearts and minds, our lives will be more meaningful, different and worthwhile.” Shalom!

