17 OFWs arrive in Bohol via Cebu











A total of 17 Boholano overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Cebu City arrived at the Tagbilaran City port at dawn on Tuesday.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Jonathan Cabal confirmed that the OFWs arrived on board Lite Ferry 1 at 4:30 a.m.

The passengers were immediately transported to the Mercedarian Retreat House in Dauis town where they will be quarantined for 14 days, said Cabal.

Prior to their arrival, the OFWs were already quarantined in Cebu City and were subjected to rapid coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 testing. All tested negative for the disease.

It was earlier noted that if at least one member of an arriving OFW batch tests positive for the highly contagious disease, the entire group will be denied entry into Bohol which has zero active COVID-19 cases.

The arriving OFWs are from Tagbilaran, Talibon, Loon, Tubigon, Dauis, Pilar, Sagbayan, Corella, Danao, Sierra Bullones, Alicia and Valencia.

Meanwhile, a second and larger OFW batch is expected to arrive this afternoon.

Authorities said that around 40 OFWs are being ferried from Manila to Bohol via Cebu onboard a 2GO vessel.