PARTIAL LIST: At least 21 Boholanos pass 2019 Bar exam

At least 21 Boholanos from various schools across the country passed the 2019 Bar Examination, based on results released by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Most of the Boholano passers were graduates of local universities, the Holy Name University, Bohol Institute of Technology and University of Bohol which are led by their deans Tomas Abapo, Jr., Salvador Diputado and Gregorio Austral, respectively.
Here is a partial list of the new Boholano lawyers:
HOLY NAME UNIVERSITY
- Meve Shyral Adtoon
- James Horace Balonda
- Erika Barbarona
- Lady Victoria Dejaño
- Jess Archee Real
- Giovanni Edrose T. Reformina
UNIVERSITY OF BOHOL
- Lalain Dajao
- Janry Fabian
BOHOL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Neptali Maroto
- Narciso Marquez Jr.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS
- Paul Cepedoza
- John Argie Alo
UNIVERSITY OF CEBU
- Aleisha Meryll Escobia
- Manuel Degollacion III
- John Dexter Cabahug
SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY
- Roxanne Gale Huan
UNIVERSITY OF SAN JOSE RECOLETOS
- Ivy Loquere
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
- Horace Cimafranca
- Redmond Alejandro Lim
SILIMAN UNIVERSITY
- Michael Jordan Tubal
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES
- Atty. Maricel Mijares
According to the Supreme Court, 2,103 passed the Bar out of 7,685 law graduates who completed the four-part exam in November last year.
The exams yielded a 27.36-percent passing rate, higher than last year’s 22.07 percent.
The uptick in the passing rate was a result of the Supreme Court en banc’s decision to lower the passing average from 75 percent to 74 percent, according to Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, who chaired the 2019 exams.
For his part, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta told the Bar passers that they have “earned the triumph of this moment” as they emerged as new lawyers amid “unfamiliar and trying times,” an apparent reference to the coroanavirus disease 2019 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives and brought the world economy to a screeching halt.
“Hurdling the Bar has set the stage for all of you to accomplish exceptional things; it is my hope that years from now, after you have made your mark as lawyers, you will look back on this day not only with gratitude, but also with a renewed sense of commitment towards upholding truth, fairness, and justice within the legal profession,” Peralta said in a statement. (RT)
Be First to Comment