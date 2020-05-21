Capitol health spokesman apologizes for wrong info on probable COVID patient in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Capitol health spokesman apologizes for wrong info on probable COVID patient in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Capitol’s coronavirus disease 2019 spokesperson has apologized for releasing to the media incorrect information related to the 17-year-old girl who has been deemed a probable COVID-19 patient.

Dr. Yul Lopez, who has been the provincial government’s mouthpiece on issues related to COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted, backtracked and clarified that the girl was not linked with the Boholana medical technologist who tested positive for the respiratory illness in Cebu City.

“I would like to correct and apologize to some media outlets na nahatagan nato og incorrect information, and uncertain ang atong information,” Lopez said in a presser on Thursday.

Lopez refuted his earlier statement which he aired through a live radio interview indicating that the 17-year-old girl’s brother is the boyfriend of the medical technologist who arrived in Cebu City from Bohol on May 10 for a training and tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

A team from the Provincial Health Office held a conference to reassess its contract-tracing operations and found that there were 22 people who were in contact with the 17-year-old girl and the medical technologist was not one of them.

Lopez clarified that the girl and her family do not even know the health worker personally.

 “I would like to refute the news na dunay connection ning pasyente na gi-operahan sa appendectomy niadtong medtech from Gallares nga tua sa Cebu. I would like to refute tungod kay atong gi-review og maayo ang atong contact tracing, nagkomperensya ta sa atong contact-tracing team sa atong operation center og walay g’yuy katalian,” he said.

Meanwhile, the girl who is admitted at the Ramiro Community Hospital for severe appendicitis continues to recuperate from an appendectomy but she and all of those who were in contact with her showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The girl has tested positive twice in COVID-19 rapid antibody tests but is still considered as a probable case pending the results of a polymerase chain reaction test.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Capitol COVID spokesman apologizes for wrong info on probable coronavirus patient in Tagbilaran

The Capitol’s coronavirus disease 2019 spokesperson has apologized for releasing to the media incorrect information related to the 17-year-old girl…

Over 400 caught violating ECQ in Bohol

Over 400 people have been apprehended by the Tagbilaran City Police Station for violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) policies…

Black bugs hit rice farms in Ubay

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Some hectares of rice lands in the…

Drug charges vs Borja dismissed

Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…

Bohol braces for fight against brontispa

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Provincial Government of Bohol and local coconut farmers are bracing for the possible full-blown infestation…

7 investigated for nCoV in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol  has seven persons under investigation (PUIs)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply