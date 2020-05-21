Capitol health spokesman apologizes for wrong info on probable COVID patient in Tagbilaran











The Capitol’s coronavirus disease 2019 spokesperson has apologized for releasing to the media incorrect information related to the 17-year-old girl who has been deemed a probable COVID-19 patient.

Dr. Yul Lopez, who has been the provincial government’s mouthpiece on issues related to COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted, backtracked and clarified that the girl was not linked with the Boholana medical technologist who tested positive for the respiratory illness in Cebu City.

“I would like to correct and apologize to some media outlets na nahatagan nato og incorrect information, and uncertain ang atong information,” Lopez said in a presser on Thursday.

Lopez refuted his earlier statement which he aired through a live radio interview indicating that the 17-year-old girl’s brother is the boyfriend of the medical technologist who arrived in Cebu City from Bohol on May 10 for a training and tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Provincial Health Office held a conference to reassess its contract-tracing operations and found that there were 22 people who were in contact with the 17-year-old girl and the medical technologist was not one of them.

Lopez clarified that the girl and her family do not even know the health worker personally.

“I would like to refute the news na dunay connection ning pasyente na gi-operahan sa appendectomy niadtong medtech from Gallares nga tua sa Cebu. I would like to refute tungod kay atong gi-review og maayo ang atong contact tracing, nagkomperensya ta sa atong contact-tracing team sa atong operation center og walay g’yuy katalian,” he said.

Meanwhile, the girl who is admitted at the Ramiro Community Hospital for severe appendicitis continues to recuperate from an appendectomy but she and all of those who were in contact with her showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The girl has tested positive twice in COVID-19 rapid antibody tests but is still considered as a probable case pending the results of a polymerase chain reaction test.