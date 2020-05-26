Largest OFW batch of 127 to be flown to Panglao airport tonight

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Largest OFW batch of 127 to be flown to Panglao airport tonight

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A total of 127 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Panglao town direct from Manila on Tuesday night.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the OFWs will be flown from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City onboard a Royal Air Philippines aircraft.

The incoming OFWs will be the largest batch of balikbayans so far and the first to be flown in from Metro Manila via a sweeper flight.

Damalerio said that the arriving OFWs will be quarantined at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao along with the 68 balikbayans who arrived in Bohol from Cebu earlier today.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Transport and escort teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, PDRRMO and TaRSIER 117 have been deployed to the BPIA as they await the OFWs’ arrival.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) informed the PDRRMO that another 117 OFWs who are now in Cebu will be transported to Bohol on Wednesday morning.

Damalerio said that they will be ferried from Cebu to the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port by an Ocean Jet vessel.

For now, OFWs are being quarantined at the Blue Water Resort and Bellevue Resort in the tourist island of Panglao.

Both resorts will be filled up to their full capacities before other establishments will be tapped to serve as quarantine facilities for OFWs.

“Puno-on nato una ning duha ka resort usa ta mangita og lain na designated quarantine facility,” Damalerio said. (with RT)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

More than 300 stranded Boholanos return home

TAGBILARAN CITY – The provincial government of Bohol has welcomed more than 300 Boholanos who returned from abroad, Metro Manila,…

Gallares COVID-19 lab eyes at least 600 COVID-19 tests per day

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) will have the capacity to conduct at least 600 polymerase chain reaction (PCR)…

Bohol consumers buy discounted goods at DTI rolling stores

CEBU CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bohol Provincial Office has posted P1.6 million in sales in…

Probable COVID-19 patient ‘fit for discharge,’ moved to quarantine facility —Ramiro Hospital

The 17-year-old girl who has been deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient has been transferred to a government…

P40-million shabu seized in Tagbilaran, Talibon drug busts

A total of P40 million worth of shabu were seized by police in two connected anti-drug operations in Tagbilaran City…

Aspiring policeman, 2 others nabbed for drugs in Panglao

Police on Sunday night arrested a licensed criminologist and two of his alleged cohorts in the narcotics trade for sale…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply