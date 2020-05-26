Largest OFW batch of 127 to be flown to Panglao airport tonight











A total of 127 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Panglao town direct from Manila on Tuesday night.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the OFWs will be flown from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City onboard a Royal Air Philippines aircraft.

The incoming OFWs will be the largest batch of balikbayans so far and the first to be flown in from Metro Manila via a sweeper flight.

Damalerio said that the arriving OFWs will be quarantined at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao along with the 68 balikbayans who arrived in Bohol from Cebu earlier today.

Transport and escort teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, PDRRMO and TaRSIER 117 have been deployed to the BPIA as they await the OFWs’ arrival.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) informed the PDRRMO that another 117 OFWs who are now in Cebu will be transported to Bohol on Wednesday morning.

Damalerio said that they will be ferried from Cebu to the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port by an Ocean Jet vessel.

For now, OFWs are being quarantined at the Blue Water Resort and Bellevue Resort in the tourist island of Panglao.

Both resorts will be filled up to their full capacities before other establishments will be tapped to serve as quarantine facilities for OFWs.

“Puno-on nato una ning duha ka resort usa ta mangita og lain na designated quarantine facility,” Damalerio said. (with RT)