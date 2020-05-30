LIST: What to expect in Bohol under MGCQ











Bohol starting June 1 will be placed under the less stringent Modified Community Quarantine (MGCQ) allowing the province to impose more relaxed quarantine measures and movement restrictions.

Governor Art Yap announced the shift from GCQ to MGCQ in a press conference at the Capitol on Friday after Malacañang ordered local government units to ease various quarantine levels across the country starting Monday next week in a move seen to resuscitate the national economy which was put to a screeching halt by the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 pandemic.

According to Yap, the provincial government will follow the guidelines released by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for areas under MGCQ.

“Gabii, Mayo 28, nadungog nato ang mga pamahayag ni Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Ingon niya na ang atong lalawigan sa Bohol ipaubos na sa Modified General Community Quarantine gikan sa Hunyo 1 handto Hunyo 15, 2020,” Yap said.

The Capitol announced the omnibus guidelines on community quarantine measures which were released by the IATF on May 15. Under MGCQ, the following are to be observed as stated in a list released by the provincial government:

a. We still need to follow public health standards like social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and observance of cleanliness which we implemented with our EO 8 and 15;

b. Indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and exercise like walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton ug skateboarding are allowed as long as we follow public health standards and there should be no borrowing of equipments; however we would like to clarify that basketball is not included;

c. Essential establishments like Hospitals, Botika, Agriculture, fishery and forestry industries, Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, food delivery service, Media establishments, dental clinics, Veterinary Clinics, banko, money transfer and remittance center, pawnshops, Telecommunications companies, internet and cable service providers, energy and power companies, water supply, sanitation and waste disposal services, electronic and commerce companies, legal, auditing, accounting and financial consulting services, other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments ug BPOs (Business Process Outsourcing) will remain open as we did not close them even when we were under ECQ, however, we would like to remind them to follow minimum health standards;

d. Restaurants and fast food chains will remain open however dine-in is still prohibited; if the establishment will implement dine-in at 50% capacity, approach your Mayor and show that you are capable of following the miminum health standards and guidelines that the IATF is implementing; Your Mayor will give you clearance if you can operate at a 50% capacity;

e. Barber shops, salons and other personal care service establishments will remain open with only 50% of the venue capacity and will still follow minimum health standards;

f. Public and private transportation services will remain to operate and still follow social distancing, disinfection of vehicle, and following the guidelines from DOTr;

g. Suspension of face-to-face classes and co-curricular activities will still be in place;

h. With regards to Mass gatherings, allow me to consult our Mayors first. It is important that this will be understood and agreed upon by our Mayors for they will be the ones who will implement the protocols in conducting mass gatherings. While there is still no final decision, mass gatherings like sports and civic events connected but not limited to foundation day and sectoral activities, fiesta celebrations, concerts or entertainment performances, are still prohibited;

i. Under the IATF Resolution No. 38, we still have to wait for upcoming IATF with regards to religious gatherings, services, and eucharistic celebrations

j. General curfew of 9PM-5AM is still ongoing

Yap also announced that the provincial government changed the schedule of the allocated time for minors to go out of their homes.

This photo taken on May 28 shows a crowd gathered outside a mall in Tagbilaran City. Under MGCQ, the public is still directed to observe social distancing and wear facemasks. | R. Tutas

Those aged below 18 when accompanied by their parents or guardians will be allowed to go out from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, instead of the previous schedule of Fridays and Mondays.

Senior citizens, aged 65 and above, will still be allowed to go out of their homes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the controversial no back-ride policy will remain in effect even under the MGCQ.

Yap said that he appealed to the Department of Interior and Local Government to allow the issuance of backrider’s passes to spouses and children of motorcycle drivers, but the request was denied by Interior Sec. Eduardo Año.