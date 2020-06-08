Lero assumes as HNU president











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Fr. Ruel F. Lero, SVD, assumed as the new president of Holy Name University for the triennium 2020-2023.

The Dumaguete-born school prexy succeeds Fr. Francisco T. Estepa who capped his 12th year as HNU chief executive since 2008. He is now director of LiceodelVerboDivino in Tacloban City.

Fr. Lero is the 4th president of the university.

The 44-year old school executive was ordained priest on March 9, 2005.

Following his communication degree from the University of the Philippines Los Baños UPLB), Fr.Lero studied philosophy at Christ the King Mission Seminary (Quezon City) before completing his theological training (magna cum laude) at the Divine Word School of Theology in Tagaytay.

Further studies in Tagaytay led to a Master of Arts in Theology (summa cum laude) followed bya Bachelor in Sacred Theology (magna cum laude) from the PontificiaUniversitaUrbaniana. He returned to UPLB to complete a Doctor of Philosophy major in Extension Education, which also earned him Academic Achievement and Best Dissertation awards.

Fr. Lero has held numerous teaching and administrative positions including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (2009–11) and concurrent Director for Graduate Studies (2012–15), Research and Publication (2013–15), and the Center for Local Governance (2013–15) at HolyName University. His previous assignment prior to his current one was as Program Director ofthe Divine Word School of Theology before which he was Vice President for Academic Affairs ofHoly Name University in Tagbilaran City. He served as a faculty member of the Divine WordSchool of Theology, Divine Word Seminary, Tagaytay City, as well as in Pastoral Communication at the Graduate School of the University of Sto. Tomas.

A member of the University of San Carlos (Cebu City) Board of Trustees since 2013, Fr. Lero is also a Trustee of Liceo del VerboDivino (Tacloban City), Divine Word Hospital, and WordBroadcasting Corporation.