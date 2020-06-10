Power outage hits Tagbilaran, several towns

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Power outage hits Tagbilaran, several towns

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Power was cut late Tuesday in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities, plunging the entire city and several town villages in darkness.

Betty Martinez, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) spokesperson for the Visayas, said that the power outage ensued when the 138-kilovolt, Ubay-Corella line tripped at past 9:30 p.m.

The “tripping” caused power outages in all areas served by the Bohol Light Company, Inc. and some locations under Bohol Electric Cooperative, Inc. 1.

According to Martinez, power in the affected areas was fully restored at 10:52 p.m. after repair work was done at the concerned power line.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Cause of tripping “is still to be determined,” she said.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Manhunt on for ex-military gunman in Tagbilaran double-murder

Police in Tagbilaran City are still on the hunt for the retired Philippine Army soldier who allegedly shot dead a…

Bohol eyes economic zone fronting Cebu

TAGBILARAN CITY – Bohol has to diversify its economic activity at this time of the pandemic, instead of concentrating on…

Family seeks probe on death of Tubigon fisherman allegedly shot by lawmen

The family of the fisherman who was found dead in waters off Tubigon amid suspicious circumstances is seeking an investigation…

24 former NPA rebels get ‘Negosyo Kits’ from DTI-Bohol

CEBU CITY – A total of 24 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from seven towns in Bohol are now…

Ship crew member nabbed after jumping from ship in Tagbilaran to avoid quarantine

A crew member of a cargo ship who was earlier reported to have been suffering from a mental illness was…

187 contacts of Bohol’s lone active COVID-19 case traced, tested

Some 187 patients were pinpointed to have been in contact with the lone recorded active coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 case…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply