Power outage hits Tagbilaran, several towns











Power was cut late Tuesday in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities, plunging the entire city and several town villages in darkness.

Betty Martinez, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) spokesperson for the Visayas, said that the power outage ensued when the 138-kilovolt, Ubay-Corella line tripped at past 9:30 p.m.

The “tripping” caused power outages in all areas served by the Bohol Light Company, Inc. and some locations under Bohol Electric Cooperative, Inc. 1.

According to Martinez, power in the affected areas was fully restored at 10:52 p.m. after repair work was done at the concerned power line.

Cause of tripping “is still to be determined,” she said.