104 Tagbilaran restos open for dine-in, 4 on hold











Some 108 restaurants in the city resumed having diners last Tuesday following strictly the “health protocols” prescribed by the government while the province is under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ)

City Mayor Baba Yap issued an order to strictly enforce the protocol.

Of the 108 restos who applied for reopening, four restaurants were put on hold after their failure to meet the basic standards required including distancing of tables and providing maximum cleanliness and disinfecting measures. There should be no more than 30% of their total diner capacity allowed, according to the mayor.

“No restaurants can resume operation without being given clearance from a city hall inspection team,” the mayor stressed in order to ensure the health safety of all diners.

ADVERTISEMENT

All restaurants, fast foods inside Island City Mall, BQ Mall, Alta Citta, Alturas Mall, Galleria Luisa, Lite Port, Plaza Marcela and Luiton Centre are now open for diners.

Other restaurants given “clearance to operate” are: Payag Restaurant, Lantaw Restaurant, Garden Cafe Restaurant, Al Fresco Bay Resto, Gerarda’s Family Restaurant, Chicken Ati-atihan, Tuna Terminal, Chicken Ati-atihan, Chido Cafe, Al Fresco Bay Resto, Sweet Home Cafe, Bo’s Coffee, RC LUcky Parks and Residences, Bring House Restaurant, Dunkin Donut,

Mosia Cupcakes and Cookies Shop, Coco Berry Cafe, Dulce’c Kosina Bueno, Cespon Fastfood, Susan’s Kinilaw, Sabina Carenderia, VS Carenderia, Silvestra’s Coffe SHop, Princess Xanrhea Eatery, Honey Bien Rose Kitchenette, Bohol Larangan Grill, LS Eatery, Mario Eatery, Lesly & Grant Eatery, JJS Foodland Corp, Cafe Menagerie, Haze Bulalohan and 7 Eleven.