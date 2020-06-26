Armed group, Army clash in Sevilla











A still unidentified armed group and Philippine Army soldiers clashed at a hinterland village of Sevilla town on Friday afternoon.

This was confirmed to the Chronicle by the First Lt. Grace Remonde, civil military officer of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion. (IB)

According to Remonde, the firefight erupted between the armed group and members of the 47th IB at 5:45 p.m. in Barangay Bayawahan.

Remonde however did not divulge further details on the firefight as exact information from the ground were still being gathered.

Sevilla Vice Mayor Richard Bucag confirmed hearing gunshots in the town until 6:07 p.m. (RT)

*This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.