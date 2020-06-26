Armed group, Army clash in Sevilla

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Armed group, Army clash in Sevilla

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A still unidentified armed group and Philippine Army soldiers clashed at a hinterland village of Sevilla town on Friday afternoon.

This was confirmed to the Chronicle by the First Lt. Grace Remonde, civil military officer of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion. (IB)

According to Remonde, the firefight erupted between the armed group and members of the 47th IB at 5:45 p.m. in Barangay Bayawahan.

Remonde however did not divulge further details on the firefight as exact information from the ground were still being gathered.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Sevilla Vice Mayor Richard Bucag confirmed hearing gunshots in the town until 6:07 p.m. (RT)

*This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

7,319 more LSIs expected to arrive in Bohol

Some 7,319 more locally stranded individuals or LSIs from various localities are expected to be ferried and flown to Bohol…

Bohol travel, quarantine focal persons get death threats, verbal abuse from LSIs

At least 24 local government unit (LGU) focal persons for entry and quarantine in the province have complained of having…

MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try

A patient admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City jumped off from the second floor…

Do door-to-door count of households, Yap urges village execs

Governor Art Yap on Thursday urged barangay captains and other village officials to conduct regular “house-to-house count” of their residents…

Family caught illegally entering Bohol, says Buenavista PS

A family of three was allegedly caught illegally entering the province through Buenavista on Tuesday afternoon while the province is…

‘Overwhelmed’ Bohol mayors appeal for ‘temporary stop’ of LSI entry

Some Bohol mayors appealed to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to temporarily suspend the travel of locally…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply