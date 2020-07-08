Former Dauis mayor dies at 80

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Former Dauis mayor dies at 80

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Former Dauis mayor Victor Bolos, 80

Former Dauis Mayor Victor Bolos passed away at the age of 80 at dawn on Monday.

His grandson ex-officio Provincial Board (PB) Member and Sangguniang Kabataan provincial federated president Christian Victor Bolos III confirmed on Tuesday that the former town chief executive succumbed to a respiratory ailment.

Victor died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City where patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) are being admitted amid the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 pandemic.

He was admitted at the hospital for 10 days prior to his death.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang iyang lungs napuno og tubig mao naglisod og ginhawa, unya mura’g di siya kaayo mangihi” said Christian.

Christian however noted that his grandfather tested negative for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction test.

Victor had recently returned home from Cebu where he underwent surgery.

He was quarantined upon arriving in Bohol and was tested for COVID-19.

Victor who was mayor of Dauis for one term from 2001 to 2014 will be buried at his final resting place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the PB has expressed its condolences to the Bolos family.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The legislative body also mourned the death of Carmen Police Station chief Jodel Torregosa who also passed away due to a respiratory ailment on Saturday last week. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran, Dauis waters still on red tide alert

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) continued to impose a shellfish ban in Tagbilaran City and Dauis as…

Construction of new Cogon Market to start ‘next week’

Construction of the new structure that will replace the decades-old Cogon Public Market which was partly razed by a fire…

Permit needed for reopening, DOT reminds Bohol hotels, resorts

A Department of Tourism (DOT) official on Tuesday reminded hotels, resorts and other accommodation establishments in areas under modified general…

Number of Bohol school enrollees drop

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only paralyzed…

Another SAP beneficiary falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Another recipient of the government’s cash aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested by police for alleged…

Quarantine facility for Bohol cops inaugurated

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Monday inaugurated its quarantine and isolation center for police personnel suspected of COVID-19…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply