Yap asks NGCP to fast-track Bohol power interconnection project











TAGBILARAN CITY – Governor Arthur Yap has pressed the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to present a clustered work program and timeline to fast-track the power interconnection project in Bohol.

Yap raised this concern on Wednesday during a virtual meeting with NGCP officials, 1st District Rep. Edgar Chatto, and mayors of Bohol.

He noted that the decision to move the site for the 180-kilometer submarine cable terminal from Loon to Maribojoc town was made in August 2019 and yet up to this date no significant change has happened.

The governor said if not for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, Bohol’s power consumers would have again suffered the consequences of overloading on power consumption, resulting in higher electricity bills.

In another round of virtual meeting with the NGCP scheduled on Saturday, Yap is expecting the country’s leading power grid firm to be able to give a detailed presentation on its clustered work.

Meanwhile, the NGCP also announced that it is expanding the Corella substation as part of the preparatory activities for the laying of the interconnection.

It has also been agreed that the new target is 2021 and no longer 2022.

“That is our fighting target. To what extent it can happen, we will do our best. We are asking NGCP to present a clustered work program, so consultations can be done simultaneously as we also do the technical work and the permits,” Yap said.

The governor wants to know the details of the project and the kilowatt-hour rate this interconnection will deliver to the Boholano households. (PNA)