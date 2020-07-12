ICM cries foul over fake news











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The management of Island City Mall, Bohol’s biggest shopping center yesterday cried foul over irresponsible posting of fake news in the social media.

In a press statement released yesterday, ICM said that contrary to information circulating on line, there was “no report from health authorities regarding any ICM employee infected with Covid 19.”

Mall management reminded the public that “only DOH or the LGU can release official reports on positive or negative Covid-19 cases.

“We respect the appropriate government agencies tasked to make the accurate pronouncements.” the press statement stressed,

However, despite the posting of several fake news regarding a mall employee , ICM has been patient in dealing with those spreading the fake news and baseless accusations against the mall via the Facebook.

The statement came after the death of an employee of their IT Department last July 6, 2020 which PCR Test results came out as negative as confirmed by City Health Officer, Dr. Jeia Pondoc and was posted in the official facebook of Mayor Baba Yap. The results of PCR test was announced by the Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, the mall management said that it is supporting the government’s campaign against the spread of fake news especially during this pandemic.

“This time, the management of ALturas Group of Companies in reference to the “We Heal As One Act” will refer the posting of fake news to the concerned government agency,” the press statement said.

The mall assured the public of its support to the Bohol Inter Agency Task Force in this fight against Covid 19. while making sure that their employees are briefed on the strict compliance of the health protocols.