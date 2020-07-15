Brig. General Ferro arrived in Bohol for hour-long visit

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Brig. General Ferro arrived in Bohol for hour-long visit

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Brig. Gen. Ignatius Ferro flew in a PNP Airbus helicopter and conducted an aerial inspection across Cebu City and Bohol province, Tuesday morning to assess COVID-19 hotspots. | via PRO-7 

Central Visayas’ top cop on Tuesday arrived in Bohol for a quick visit in what was his first trip to the province since community quarantine was imposed nationwide when a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 outbreak erupted in the country in mid-March.

Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro arrived onboard a helicopter at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Panglao at 9 a.m.

Ferro flew in from Metro Cebu, a COVID-19 hot spot. He then left Bohol an hour after his arrival.

A police source said that Ferro visited Bohol with some members of his command staff to hold a brief conference with Camp Dagohoy officials led by Col. Joselito Clarito who was recently named as full-fledged director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He also reportedly met with Panglao Mayor Nila Montero at the BPIA.

Clarito had breakfast and had his meeting with Bohol police officials at the airport. (r)


RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran businesswoman hammered by employee

A Tagbilaran City businesswoman landed in the hospital due to a head injury after she was hit with a hammer…

SAF policeman dies in Alicia road mishap

A 29-year-old policeman of the Philippine National Police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) died after his motorcycle fell off a…

USAID, Chatto convene gov’t business sectors

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Adaption and innovation were key perspectives at…

Take caution in orca encounters, Capitol exec says

While the reappearance of orcas or killer whales in waters off Bohol has mostly elicited awe not just in the…

Bohol PNP probes alleged resumption of Peryahan ng Bayan ops

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is launching a probe into allegations that the Peryahan ng Bayan has resumed operations…

Bohol minors to get 1 more curfew-free day

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Minors will may have one more curfew-free…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply