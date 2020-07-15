Brig. General Ferro arrived in Bohol for hour-long visit











Central Visayas’ top cop on Tuesday arrived in Bohol for a quick visit in what was his first trip to the province since community quarantine was imposed nationwide when a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 outbreak erupted in the country in mid-March.

Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro arrived onboard a helicopter at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Panglao at 9 a.m.

Ferro flew in from Metro Cebu, a COVID-19 hot spot. He then left Bohol an hour after his arrival.

A police source said that Ferro visited Bohol with some members of his command staff to hold a brief conference with Camp Dagohoy officials led by Col. Joselito Clarito who was recently named as full-fledged director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

He also reportedly met with Panglao Mayor Nila Montero at the BPIA.

Clarito had breakfast and had his meeting with Bohol police officials at the airport. (r)