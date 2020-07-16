Alleged NPA leader’s body exhumed in Batuan











State forces on Wednesday exhumed the remains of an alleged New People’s Army (NPA) leader in Bohol almost a year after these were buried in a heavily vegetated area in Barangay Rizal, Batuan.

The alleged NPA leader was only identified as “Ka Willy, Ka Dax and Ka Ar-Ar,” vice squad leader of the Bohol Party Committee. He was estimated to be around 43 years old upon his death and was a native of Negros Island.

According to 1st Lt. Grace Remonde, civil military officer of the Philippine Army’s 47th Infantry Battalion, personnel of the PA, Provincial Mobile Force Company, (SOCO) Scene of the Crime Operatives found the body six kilometers from the main village in the boundary between Sevilla and Batuan.

The burial site was located near a former camp of the communist guerillas which was later taken over the military in February.

Ka Willy, 5’3”, was buried on August 8 last year about a meter below the ground and was tightly wrapped in cloth. Found beside him was a sack which contained a tumbler, soap, alcohol and a snack box.

Remonde said that they traced the whereabouts of the body through information gathered from Crisologo Guimaras, an alleged NPA fighter who was arrested earlier this month following an encounter between the rebel group and the PA in Sevilla.

Based on Guimaras statement, Ka Willy committed suicide by shooting himself after alleged NPA commander Domingo “Cobra” Compoc barred him from going home to Negros with a companion.

Ka Willy wanted to have someone with him when he went home to Negros as he did not know how to read or write but the request was denied by Compoc.

“Siya [Guimaras] ang nagsumbong nan aa silay kauban na gilubong unya matud pa niya nag suicide kay katong niaging tuig, gusto na unta siya mo uli sa Negros,” she added.

According to Remonde, they exhumed the body to give it a proper a burial and to get the full identity of the suspected rebel.

“For proper burial and according sa PNP na naka storya, di sad pwede nga bisan asa ra maglubong,” she said.

Meanwhile, state forces are continuing their investigation to get the full identity of the alleged NPA leader who is said to have been in Bohol for nine years.

Ka Willy is set to be given a proper burial on Thursday but authorities have yet to disclose the location. (Rey Tutas)