Mild quake shakes some parts of Bohol











via Phivolcs

A 2.1-magnitude quake struck near Sagbayan town on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded eight kilometers southeast of Sagbayan at 4:44 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 33 kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake had no significant intensities.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 4: 50 p.m.