3.3-magnitude quake shakes parts of Bohol

August 16, 2020
August 16, 2020

via Phivolcs

A 3.3-magnitude quake struck interior Bohol on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

 

The temblor was recorded three kilometers northwest of Danao at 10:09 a.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 10 kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity II in Talibon.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 10:18 a.m.

 

