Treehouse serves as virtual classroom for Bohol kid

August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

Contributed Photos

MANILA – One of the biggest challenges faced by both learners and teachers during this time of crisis is the shift from the usual face-to-face class style to online and modular learning, as many countries embrace the so-called “new normal” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Recently, a story of Grade 2 student, Arvin Jay Curangcurang from Brgy. Cabatang, Alicia, Bohol went viral on social media for making things possible amid the pandemic.

Her 22-year-old aunt, Giecel Marie Curangcurang, posted photos of Arvin seemingly enjoying his online class under a treehouse built on a hill.

Since his classes started on August 3, Arvin has been attending the modular learning mode with Giecel as his guardian.

With Arvin’s determination to study, Giecel decided to find a place where a steady internet signal could allow Arvin to attend an online class instead.

Luckily, Giecel found a spot in the middle of a hill with a 4G internet signal.

Arvin’s grandfather built the treehouse on the hill so it could serve as a classroom during his virtual class sessions.

The place has a breezy and peaceful ambiance where Arvin can concentrate on his online school activities.

 

Giecel said the hill is only five minutes away from their house.

Giecel and Arvin spend half-day on the hill for the class sessions –– from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

