Rice subsidy for tourism workers ready for distribution – Capitol

Starting tomorrow, September 25, the provincial government will provide assistance in the form of rice subsidies to workers in the tourism sector in Bohol who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each worker will get 10-kilos of NFA rice, according to Mita Tecson, head of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Tecson told dyRD Balita that the provincial government already received 1,310 sacks of rice from the NFA which is due for distribution to about 11,000 workers who lost their jobs due to the closure of tourism-related establishments.

The provincial government has already purchased a total of 7,185 sacks of rice from the NFA intended for aiding the tourism sector, amounting to a total of P8,981,250, according to Tecson. (KB, RT)

