7 Boholanos pass physician’s licensure exams

Marquez, Sombrio, Redulla, Gacera, Jala and Lim

Seven Boholanos are among the 800 who passed the Physicians Licensure Examinations.

The seven new Boholano doctors are Hara Kristel Gacera and Blair Elpidio Jala II who are graduates of Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) in Cebu City; Gloria Gail Lim of the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (UERMMMC), Inc.; Justine Angeli Sombrio and Nelson S. Marquez Jr. who both graduated from Southwestern University School of Medicine; Maxine Therese Redulla of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila; and Junna Sherilee Balani of Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Inc. in Cebu City.

Blair is the son of former Provincial Schools Division Superintendent and incumbent 3rd district Board Member Elpidio Jala, while Gail is the daughter of former Tagbilaran City Mayor Dan Neri Lim and Dr. Sharleen Lim. Hara Kristel is the daughter of Bert and Lilette Gacera of Bohol Tropical Panglao Island Tour.

The PRC, in a statement, said 800 out of 1,424 examinees passed this year’s Physician Licensure Examinations, which were conducted in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last March and September 2020.

Maria Carla Edejer Buenaflor from the University of the Philippines-Manila ranked first among the list of passers with a rating of 89.17 percent.

The Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, meanwhile, was named top-performing school for the March and September, 2020 PLE.

The PRC said registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (IDs) and Certificate of Registration will be done online starting Nov. 5.

Instructions for initial registration can be accessed on PRC’s official website: www.prc.gov.ph.

PRC said details about the oath-taking ceremony will be announced soon.

