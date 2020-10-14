Cargo ship runs aground ‘protected’ Mabaw Reef off Tagbilaran Bay

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Cargo ship runs aground ‘protected’ Mabaw Reef off Tagbilaran Bay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A cargo ship bound for Tagbilaran City ran aground in Mabaw Reef, a marine protected area in the seawaters off the Tagbilaran-Maribojoc bay, shortly past midnight Wednesday.

Initial reports from the Tagbilaran Coast Guard Sub-Station (TGCS) revealed that a section of the reef has sustained serious damage where it was rammed by the hull of M/V Seaborne Cargo 7, a 743-ton general cargo vessel.

The 77-meter long M/V Seaborne 7, loaded with cargo in container vans, departed Manila Port on Monday and was expected to arrive at the Tagbilaran City Port Tuesday night.

The cargo ship was sailing at its normal speed of 12.3 knots when it hit a shallow portion of Mabaw Reef, according to reports of the TCGS.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

As of 9 o’clock this morning, rescuers of the TCGS and the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) succeeded in floating the cargo vessel.

The TGCS and CDRRMO are investigating the incident and monitoring the reef area for possible oil spills from the cargo vessel. (KB)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

8 nabbed in series of drug buy-bust in Tagbilaran, Dauis

At least P301,600 worth of shabu, weighing around 44.5 grams, were seized by police operatives in a series of four…

Seaman, brother die of electrocution while installing internet dish for online class

A seaman and his brother died of electrocution while both were installing an internet dish which was supposed to be…

Moratorium, not loans -Bohol tourist transport group

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The huge tourist transport sector in the…

Hero Boholano coast guard officer gets international award for ‘bravery at sea’

For his “exceptional bravery at sea,” Probationary Ensign Ralph Ofalla Barajan, the Boholano officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)…

Online campaign launched to save mangrove forest in Albur

ALBURQUERQUE, Bohol – An online signature campaign has been launched urging the local government of the Municipality of Alburquerque and…

Tagbilaran named PH’s most business friendly city

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The city of Tagbilaran is awarded “Most…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply