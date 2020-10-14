Cargo ship runs aground ‘protected’ Mabaw Reef off Tagbilaran Bay











A cargo ship bound for Tagbilaran City ran aground in Mabaw Reef, a marine protected area in the seawaters off the Tagbilaran-Maribojoc bay, shortly past midnight Wednesday.

Initial reports from the Tagbilaran Coast Guard Sub-Station (TGCS) revealed that a section of the reef has sustained serious damage where it was rammed by the hull of M/V Seaborne Cargo 7, a 743-ton general cargo vessel.

The 77-meter long M/V Seaborne 7, loaded with cargo in container vans, departed Manila Port on Monday and was expected to arrive at the Tagbilaran City Port Tuesday night.

The cargo ship was sailing at its normal speed of 12.3 knots when it hit a shallow portion of Mabaw Reef, according to reports of the TCGS.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 9 o’clock this morning, rescuers of the TCGS and the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) succeeded in floating the cargo vessel.

The TGCS and CDRRMO are investigating the incident and monitoring the reef area for possible oil spills from the cargo vessel. (KB)