Ill-fated vessel remains in waters off Ubay pending safety inspection

12 hours ago
12 hours ago

The M/V Good Fortune which encountered engine trouble and took in water while traversing Bohol waters remained moored off Tapal Wharf in Ubay on Monday pending the result of a Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

According to PO1 Elmer Estebes of the PCG Bohol Eastern Station, they will still have to determine the ill-fated vessel’s seaworthiness before deciding if it will be allowed to sail again.

“Tan-awon sa ang outcome sa atong inspection kung seaworthy ba sila na mopadayon o dili. Sa pagkakaron ongoing pa ni siya, di pa mi ka-ingon unsa kadugaya kay e-validate pa na sa atong higher ups,” said Estebes.

Meanwhile, all 14 crew members of M/V Good Fortune were uninjured and remained on board the vessel.

Estebes noted that the large vessel was unable to dock at the Ubay port due to shallow waters in the area and was instead moored some 2.7 nautical miles off the pier.

M/V Good Fortune was transporting from Naga City, Cebu to Tacloban when it encountered engine trouble and sent a distress signal in waters off Ubay.

The vessel started to take in water when its engine stopped and it was then battered by strong waves.

“Mo take shelter unta sila, mo tago diri sa may Basiao Channel tunga tunga sa Tapal ug sa Carlos P. Garcia, unfortunately, padung sila didto napaw’ng ag makina ug nasudlan og tubig,” said Estebes.

The PCG was immediately able to send a rescue vessel and conduct dewatering to salvage the sinking cargo ship.

Based on authorities’ initial probe, there was no oil spill or any environmental damage caused by the incident. (A. Doydora)

