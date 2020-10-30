Roque assures to ask Duterte to publicize SALN











Presidential spokesman Harry Roque holds a briefing with Bohol media for the opening of tourism travel bubble at Henann Resort, Panglao. With Sec. Roque is Atty. Lucas Nunag, PTO chair and Engr. Allen Varquez, EVP, BAHRR.

Amid clamor among Boholanos for President Rodrigo Duterte to set an example in coming out clean and make his anti-corruption campaign more credible, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he will personally ask the President to allow public access to his Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net worth (SALN).

During a press briefing held at Henann Resort in Panglao, Bohol Thursday afternoon, Roque was informed that a survey of Boholano radio listeners during Station dyRD’s top-rated Inyong Alagad yesterday morning revealed that some 80% of respondents wanted President Duterte to allow unrestricted access to his SALN.

Survey respondents said that the image of clean governance should emanate from the top of the government officialdom, and the President, being the highest official of the land, should set an example by releasing his SALN to the public.

According to Roque, the President is just observing the guidelines set by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding restrictions to public access of the President’s SALN. However, he would personally talk with President Duterte on whether the chief executive would waive the limitations set by the Ombudsman.

“I will personally ask the President if it would be possible for him to waive the restrictions set by the Ombudsman. But I can assure you, the President is not hiding anything. Even before the Ombudsman came out with these guidelines, the President releases his SALN annually,” Roque said.

The Inyong Alagad radio survey was conducted days after President Duterte created a Mega Task Force Against Corruption.

Meanwhile, when asked about Senator Panfilo Lacson’s comment that the super anti-corruption task force created by the president seems to have started on the wrong foot for having supposedly made exceptions for some officials, like DPWH Sec. Mark Villar and Health Sec. Francisco Duque, Roque assured that all officials found liable for irregularities will be punished, no matter how close they may be to the president.

“Ang presidente ay isang abogado, isang piskal, at specialization pa niya nung naging special prosecutor siya ng Tanodbayan ay ang paglilitis ng mga kasong paglabag ng Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The president is just looking for evidence,” the presidential spokesperson said. (KB)