Roque assures to ask Duterte to publicize SALN

Topic |  
59 mins ago
59 mins ago

Roque assures to ask Duterte to publicize SALN

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque holds a briefing with Bohol media for the opening of tourism travel bubble at Henann Resort, Panglao. With Sec. Roque is Atty. Lucas Nunag, PTO chair and Engr. Allen Varquez, EVP, BAHRR.

Amid clamor among Boholanos for President Rodrigo Duterte to set an example in coming out clean and make his anti-corruption campaign more credible, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he will personally ask the President to allow public access to his Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net worth (SALN).

During a press briefing held at Henann Resort in Panglao, Bohol Thursday afternoon, Roque was informed that a survey of Boholano radio listeners during Station dyRD’s top-rated Inyong Alagad yesterday morning revealed that some 80% of respondents wanted President Duterte to allow unrestricted access to his SALN.

Survey respondents said that the image of clean governance should emanate from the top of the government officialdom, and the President, being the highest official of the land, should set an example by releasing his SALN to the public.

According to Roque, the President is just observing the guidelines set by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding restrictions to public access of the President’s SALN. However, he would personally talk with President Duterte on whether the chief executive would waive the limitations set by the Ombudsman.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

 “I will personally ask the President if it would be possible for him to waive the restrictions set by the Ombudsman. But I can assure you, the President is not hiding anything. Even before the Ombudsman came out with these guidelines, the President releases his SALN annually,” Roque said.

The Inyong Alagad radio survey was conducted days after President Duterte created a Mega Task Force Against Corruption.

Meanwhile, when asked about Senator Panfilo Lacson’s comment that the super anti-corruption task force created by the president seems to have started on the wrong foot for having supposedly made exceptions for some officials, like DPWH Sec. Mark Villar and Health Sec. Francisco Duque, Roque assured that all officials found liable for irregularities will be punished, no matter how close they may be to the president.

 “Ang presidente ay isang abogado, isang piskal, at specialization pa niya nung naging special prosecutor siya ng Tanodbayan ay ang paglilitis ng mga kasong paglabag ng Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The president is just looking for evidence,” the presidential spokesperson said. (KB)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Seek help: mental health worker tells parents struggling with child’s lessons

Parents feeling pressure or stress in dealing with their children’s academics amid the pandemic, which has required students to attend…

All 138 close contacts of 14 COVID-infected Sierra B. residents test negative

All persons identified as close contacts of the 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in Sierra Bullones tested negative for the…

Roque arrives in Bohol to promote ‘tourism bubble’

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque arrived in Bohol Wednesday to visit various tourist destinations as part of efforts to promote the…

Catigbian mayor pushes for more livelihood projects to fight insurgency

Mayor Elizabeth Mandin has appealed to Governor Arthur Yap to push the implementation of livelihood projects including the establishment of…

22 families relocated as Maribojoc port construction continues

A total of 22 families in Maribojoc have been relocated following the demolition of their houses which were situated in…

Man dies of electrocution while renovating house in Alicia

A 39-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while renovating his home in Alicia town on Sunday afternoon. The fatality,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply