CPG taught us to help poor, weak in times of crisis —Gov. Yap

Governor Arthur Yap extolled the greatness of character of the late President Carlos P. Garcia during the commemoration of the 124th birth anniversary of Bohol’s most illustrious son on Wednesday.

Invoking President Garcia’s well-known sentiment towards the poor and helping the weak, the governor said the late President, who also once served as governor of Bohol, would have handled the coronavirus pandemic similar to the how things are being run by the present Capitol administration.

Gov. Yap admitted during his remarks that in the past few days he read through several speeches of President Garcia in order to know more about the late President’s life and learn more about the virtues of the Boholano statesman.

President Garcia would have managed the COVID-19 crisis well and his disposition of looking out for the less privileged among us would have paved the way towards the quick economic recovery of the province, the governor said.

Yap likewise praised the “Filipino First Policy” of President Garcia, which asserted a preferential role of Filipinos over the country’s economy by promoting local business establishment.

In line with said policy, President Garcia was also known for his austerity program which envisioned to dispense with foreign domination of business, trade, commerce and industry in the country.

The late president was also credited with his role in reviving Filipino cultural arts. (KB, RT)