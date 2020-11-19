Chronicle-dyRD’s ‘Tabang Luzon’ raises over P700k for Typhoon Ulysses victims











Boholanos are once again demonstrating that the spirit of bayanihan and damayan is alive and strong as shown by the response to the call for help in raising emergency funds for victims of the devastating Typhoon Ulysses.

Now on its fourth day, “Tabang Luzon” which was launched by The Bohol Chronicle through its sister-radio station dyRD’s Inyong Alagad on Monday, has now raised over P726,300 in cash.

Although we only encouraged monetary donations in order to immediately address the needs of the typhoon and flooding victims, many of whom are taking refuge in temporary shelters and evacuation centers set up by the government, we have also received donations in kind, particularly non-food items, such as used clothing, blankets and slippers.

The Chronicle and Station dyRD decided to raise emergency funds for victims of Typhoon Ulysses after several well-meaning citizens came to our offices over the weekend expressing their desire to donate in cash and in kind, thinking that we have already initiated a fund drive for typhoon and flooding victims in Luzon.

The emergency fund campaign “Tabang Luzon” will run until tomorrow, Friday, when we are targeting to send the total amount raised to our partner radio station in Cagayan which is among dozens of organizations coordinating 24-hour emergency response work on the ground and providing over 10,000 displaced and affected families the relief they need.

For those who want to contribute to this emergency fund drive, you may personally hand-in your cash donations at Station dyRD located at the Bohol Chronicle Radio Corporation Building, 56 B. Inting Street, Tagbilaran City. (KB)