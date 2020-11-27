Patient who escaped confinement lands back at same hospital after getting electrocuted

November 27, 2020
Patient who escaped confinement lands back at same hospital after getting electrocuted

A patient who was placed in isolation after being tested for coronavirus escaped from confinement at the Ramiro Community Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was rushed back to the same hospital after getting himself electrocuted in an attempt to elude authorities who were pursuing him.

The 24-year old patient, identified by police as Phillip Joshua Casera, a resident of Catug-an, Valencia, Bohol, was reportedly confined in one of the isolation wards of Ramiro Community Hospital after a swab sample was taken from him for a precautionary RT-PCR testing, but for no apparent reason, escaped from said hospital on Thursday night.

A few hours later, police who were alerted by hospital authorities received a report from patrolling barangay watchmen (tanod) of Poblacion 2, Tagbilaran City, that said hospital patient was seen entering a building along CPG Avenue.

However, when Casera sensed that police and barangay watchmen were in pursuit, he tried to elude them by climbing out of the building’s window into a nearby electric post.

Unfortunately, Casera was electrocuted and fell off the post. He was rushed back to Ramiro Community Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Casera was admitted to the hospital early Thursday with and was initially diagnosed to be suffering from intermittent sleep-wake syndrome or insomnia.

As part of hospital police, the patient was required to undergo a RT-PCR test and was placed on isolation.

But after a swab sample was taken from him, Casera suddenly disappeared which alerted hospital personnel who in turn reported to the police.

The hospital is still awaiting for the results of Casera’s RT-PCR test. (kb)

