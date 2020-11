A former Provincial Board member of Bohol has died at the age of 73 in Muscat, Oman.

Exequiel Madriñan succumbed to cardiac arrest at 11 a.m. on Sunday, his nephew Nonet Madriñan Bolo confirmed.

Madriñan who migrated to Oman was an engineer by profession.

He served as Board Member representing the third district from 1995 to 1998 during the term of then-governor Rene Relampagos, who is now vice governor.

Madriñan was also the mayor of Alicia town from 1988 to 1995. (RT)