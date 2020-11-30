Lero to be installed as HNU president











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Fr. Ruel Flores Lero, SVD, PhD will be installed as the fourth university president of Holy Name University at the Barder Gym inside the HNU campus at 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Three bishops will concelebrate in a Holy Mass which will kick off the Installation and Investiture Ceremony, Bishop Alberto Uy, D.D. of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Bishop Arturo M. Bastes, SVD, D.D., bishop emeritus of Sorsogon and Bishop Daniel Patrick Y. Parcon, D.D. of the Diocese of Talibon together with other diocesan priests of the St. Joseph Vicariate of Tagbilaran City. Bishop Bastes will deliver the homily.

The Installation and Investiture of the 4 th President is integrated in the Eucharistic Celebration to serve as a reminder “that the task and spirit of leadership is not a matter of human power or social prestige but a consecration to the Lord—a life of dedicated service to God’s people.” The Installation rites proper will start after the homily by Bishop Bastes.

For alumni and friends of HNU outside the province who cannot come personally to witness this event, the Eucharistic Celebration and the Installation and Investiture Ceremony will be streamed live via the HNU-Official Facebook Page and the HNU YouTube account.

Among the highlights of the Installation Rites is the presentation of symbolic items—the University Mace, University Seal, Investiture Collar, Holy Bible and the Crucifix—that represent the purpose, prestige and responsibilities of the office of the president. Each one of these symbols will be presented to the new president by dignitaries who play an important role in the life, growth and development of Holy Name University.

The Mace, the metal staff on which the University logo is inscribed, symbolizes the existence of HNU as a government-recognized institution of higher learning. It will be presented by the chairman of the HNU Board of Trustees, Dr. Christopher C. Bernido.

The Presidential Collar is a wide necklace consisting of eleven medallions symbolizing the different departments that make up HNU, joined together by a chain link. The collar will be presented by the immediate past president of HNU, Fr. Francisco T. Estepa, SVD.

The University Seal will be presented by the superintendent of DepEd-Bohol, Dr. Bianito A. Dagatan.

The Provincial Superior of the SVD Philippine Southern Province, Fr. Rogelio N. Bag-ao, SVD, will present the Holy Bible. Bishop Uy will present the Crucifix.

Following the presentation of the symbols, the Regional Director of the Commission on Higher Education, Region VII, Dr. Maximo C. Aljibi, CESO III, will administer the Oath of Office with the Father President. After which, Bishop Uy will present to the audience the newly-inducted Fourth President of Holy Name University.

Fr. Lero will then deliver his Inaugural Address.

A scholar, educator, administrator and an SVD religious missionary priest, Fr. Lero is the youngest so far in the line of HNU’s chief executives. He succeeds Fr. Francisco T. Estepa, SVD, who served as HNU president for 12 years.

Fr. Dudz, as he is fondly will also celebrate his 45th natal day on Tuesday.

He hails from Dumaguete City.

At around 6:30 PM, the testimonial dinner will follow at the Verdant Pavilion of Mithi Resort and Spa in Bingag, Dauis, Bohol. Only selected guests and full time faculty and staff of HNU were invited to attend.

This is to follow strictly the Bohol IATF health and safety protocol that provides “mass gatherings shall be limited to only 50% of the venue capacity.” – rmb