Bus, truck collide head on in Candijay

9 hours ago
All 24 passengers of a Southern Star bus were uninjured after the vehicle collided head on against a dump truck along a national road in Barangay La Union, Candijay on Wednesday afternoon.

The drivers of the bus and truck were also unharmed but both vehicles had to be towed from the area due to damages, said Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Lepondo of the Candijay Police Station.

According to Leopondo, the bus driven by Domingo Dulang, 46, who was travelling towards Tagbilaran City crossed over to the opposite lane to avoid another truck parked roadside.

Meanwhile, the dump truck at the opposite lane driven by Melly Amora, 56, headed straight towards Dulang who was unable to return to his lane.

The collision caused congestion in the area while a wrecker truck had to be deployed to move the large vehicles.

No charges have been filed as both camps were set to come up with an amicable settlement. (A. Doydora)

