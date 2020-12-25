Logger pinned down by falling tree dies in Lila











A logger died after he was pinned down by a falling tree in Lila town on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, identified as Reniel Galleros, 26, of Barangay Cogon, Lila was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

In a report, police said that Galleros sustained various injuries across his body after he was hit by the tree.

Galleros did not notice the falling tree causing a large branch to pin him down, authorities added.

Meanwhile, Galleros’ partner, John Paul Ocul, who was cutting the molave tree fled the area after the incident.

According to Department of Environment and Natural Resources forester Nestor Danong, Ocul who was the chainsaw operator was cutting trees without a permit from authorities. (C.Remolador)