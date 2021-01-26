Arson eyed in fire that razed house in Loay, left P200k damages

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Arson eyed in fire that razed house in Loay, left P200k damages

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A house in Loay was razed by a fire which was allegedly set intentionally by a still unidentified suspect in the wee hours of Tuesday.

FO1 Romnic Baliling of the Loay Fire Station said that they were still conducting further investigations to determine if there was arson behind the fire which broke out at around 2 a.m. and was declared under control at 2:20 a.m.

According to Baliling, the house’s owner Dionisio Villar, 58, of Barangay Tayong Loay claimed that the fire was intentionally set using a Molotov cocktail.

“Naa kunoy niitsa og gasolina pero wala nuon siya kita kay nisilaob dayon. Ingon siya na dihay mipaka duol sa pultahan, sa iyang pag-abli kayo na tungod sa main door,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

No one was injured during the incident as Villar, his wife and daughter were able to immediately get out of the semi-concrete house when the blaze erupted.

The fire however left P200,000 worth of property damage.

No other possible causes of the fire were identified while investigators were still verifying Villar’s claim that there was arson.

“Padayon pa mi og imbistigar, among e-follow up pud tong claim sa tag-iya na giitsahan,” said Baliling. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DENR shuts down open dumpsite in Guindulman

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered the closure of an open dumpsite in Guindulman town. Provincial…

1 dead, 1 severely hurt in Dauis road collision

One man died while another was severely injured after their motorcycles collided head on along a national highway in Dauis…

Businessman survives stabbing in Inabanga highway robbery, loses P100k

A 39-year-old businessman survived a stabbing attack during a highway robbery in which the victim lost P100,000 of his earnings…

‘The Protesters Are in the Building.’ Inside the Capitol Stormed by a Pro-Trump Mob

WASHINGTON—Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, senators were in their chamber debating an objection to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. One…

Talibon woman, infant suspected to be COVID-19 UK variant carriers test negative for virus

A returning overseas Filipino (ROF) from Talibon and her infant daughter who were traced to have been on the same…

Man killed in highway shooting in Batuan; police clueless

Police are still facing a blank wall in the fatal shooting of a man along a national highway in Batuan…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply