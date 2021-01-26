Arson eyed in fire that razed house in Loay, left P200k damages











A house in Loay was razed by a fire which was allegedly set intentionally by a still unidentified suspect in the wee hours of Tuesday.

FO1 Romnic Baliling of the Loay Fire Station said that they were still conducting further investigations to determine if there was arson behind the fire which broke out at around 2 a.m. and was declared under control at 2:20 a.m.

According to Baliling, the house’s owner Dionisio Villar, 58, of Barangay Tayong Loay claimed that the fire was intentionally set using a Molotov cocktail.

“Naa kunoy niitsa og gasolina pero wala nuon siya kita kay nisilaob dayon. Ingon siya na dihay mipaka duol sa pultahan, sa iyang pag-abli kayo na tungod sa main door,” he said.

No one was injured during the incident as Villar, his wife and daughter were able to immediately get out of the semi-concrete house when the blaze erupted.

The fire however left P200,000 worth of property damage.

No other possible causes of the fire were identified while investigators were still verifying Villar’s claim that there was arson.

“Padayon pa mi og imbistigar, among e-follow up pud tong claim sa tag-iya na giitsahan,” said Baliling. (A. Doydora)