Cafe Racer owner says health protocol observed during controversial concert

The owner of Café Racer in Dauis town has vehemently denied that they broke health protocols when the restaurant-bar held a concert on Saturday night drawing flak from the public as photos showing the apparent lack of social distancing during the event circulated over social media.

Elnie Tare who owns the popular restaurant said they followed health protocols set by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the local government unit (LGU) during the event which drew not more than 250 people.

The establishment had a normal concert capacity of 500 people, he added.

“Dapat g’yud naay facemask, observe social distancing, actually didto sa atubangan sa entrance makita g’yud na ‘no facemask, no entry’ gyud ta diri,” he said.

Tare explained they only allowed the entry of those who had reserved seats for the concert which featured local band Brownbuds.

Some 248 people made the reservations but not at all made it to the concert as there were cancellations.

“Kung walk-in ka di ka makasulod adtong higayunan na to para ma control nato ang tawo. Naglimit ta, strikto ta,” he said.

Tare also explained that those seen without mask in the photos took these off to eat or drink.

Meanwhile, Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo said that the town’s IATF has launched an investigation on the incident.

The MIATF led by Sumaylo conducted an ocular inspection at the resto-bar and had met with Tare.

She said results of their probe will be released in the next few days.

Dauis has been the center of attention as the month started due to the rising number of local transmission cases in the town which was at 27 as of Monday.

The town’s police station was locked down starting Friday last week after nine of its personnel including its chief and six police officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities had indicated that the municipality’s top cop was likely patient zero in the police station.

He allegedly failed to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arriving in Bohol from Cebu last week and visited the station upon his arrival. (R. Tutas)