Panglao residents get free haircut from Army’s 47th IB











Members of the 47th Infantry (Katapatan) Battalion render free haircut to the children of Barangay Tawala, Panglao Island during a Valentine’s Day outreach program on Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021). The soldiers as well as government and private partners visited Tawala, one of the villages in Panglao Island where tourism-related livelihood of the residents was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of 47IB CMO)

Members of an Army battalion and a youth advocacy group on Sunday gifted the residents of a tourist island village in Bohol with a Valentine’s Day treat.

Lt. Col. Allan Tabudlo, commander of the 47th Infantry Battalion (47IB) of the Philippine Army, said they initiated an outreach program to the residents of Barangay Tawala in Panglao town.

The soldiers rendered free haircut and circumcision to the children who also received food as well as Valentine’s gifts from the unit.

The battalion opted to visit the island of Panglao for their civic action mission as the place is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, where many locals lost their tourism-related livelihood due to travel restrictions and strict community quarantine protocols.

2Lt. Elma Grace Remonde, battalion civil-military operations officer, said their unit partnered with the Youth for Peace Philippines–Bohol Chapter in the activity supported by the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president of Loon, April Joseph Corciega III, and other private stakeholders.

“The team was able to distribute food packs and gift treats to 200 children and 40 youngsters were circumcised with the help of Dr. Estrella Lim and the Provincial Government’s Medical Outreach Unit,” Remonde told the Philippine News Agency on Monday.

She said the unit was also grateful for the support from the local government unit of Panglao and the Sangguniang Kabataan of Tawala.

“The world is now having its hard times due to the current pandemic making everyone worries their tomorrow. May this simple way of celebration from the 47IB troopers bring love and hope not only for the people of Tawala but also to all Boholanos around the world,” Remonde said. (PNA)