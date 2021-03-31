Bohol mourns death of ‘Inday Ruping’











Rizalino “Inday Ruping” Torralba

Bohol is in mourning following the death of one of the province’s most popular local entertainers Rizalino “Inday Ruping” Torralba, whose renown was made more apparent with the thousands of fans who expressed grief over his sudden passing.

More than 3,000 people expressed shock and sorrow over the death of the 45-year-old comedian and disc jockey through the comments section of the Chronicle’s initial Facebook announcement of his passing, while thousands more lamented his death over their own social media accounts.

According to Facebook, 19,000 people were talking about Torralba over the social medial platform following his passing.

Among those who mourned Torralba’s death were the province’s top government officials including Governor Art Yap, First District Rep. Edgar Chatto and Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap.

“Dako g’yud kaayo siya og tabang sa atong kinabuhi sa paghatag og kalingawan…subo kaayo nato na nadawat ang balita, so atong gipaabot ang atong deepest condolences sa bereaved family,” Baba said in an interview with Kiss 102.3 FM where Torralba was a disc jockey for over 15 years.

Baba said Torralba was a close a friend who will be remembered for his amiability on top of his province-wide popularity for his comedic prowess.

“Close siya sa akong family, close pud na siya sa akong parents, sa akoang brother and sister. In fact, sa mga taga City Hall close pud na siya, sa atoang mga department heads. Dali ra siya kaayo maka-close, bisan og duha ka adlaw pa mo nag-ila, mura’g lima ka tuig na mo nagkaila tungod kay maayo siya kaayo mo da og taw, mao to iyang number one characteristic na dili malimtan,” the mayor added.

In a Facebook post, the governor recalled that Torralba coined his “Art Yap, always on top” slogan and was also the host of the province’s DASIG initiative, a digital streaming program launched for the public’s entertainment when tight movement restrictions were imposed in the island last year due to the pandemic.

“Inday Rufing, Daghang salamat sa tanang katawa nga imung gikulit sa among kasing-kasing ug sa mga pahiyom nga imung gipintal sa among ngabil. Rest well in God’s hands,” Art said.

Meanwhile, Chatto acclaimed Torralba for his contributions to the local entertainment industry.

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of the late Rizalino “Inday Rufing” Torralba. A big loss to Bohol’s entertainment industry,” he said.

The management of station DYRD, which was Torralba’s second home for more than a decade, said that the disc jockey left “a void” that could never be filled.

“There will be no other Inday Ruping. No voice and talent like his can fill in the void in the airlanes. The laughter and the fun he brings to homes and offices while tuned at their fav Kiss 102.3FM will forever linger in the ears of his thousands of fans,” said DYRD station manager Peter Dejaresco.

Torralba was one of the decades-old radio station’s all-time most popular personalities.

The University of Bohol, which also employed Torralba as an instructor, mourned his death saying that he was “much-loved” not just by his students, but by his colleagues as well.

“Sir Titon was a man of many talents, including hosting events, and his hosting expertise contributed to the success of important university events. He will be fondly remembered as an employee who was ready to answer the call anytime the university was in need of his services,” said UB president Victoriano Tirol III.

“The outpouring of grief at his passing is a testament to the esteem we all felt for Sir Titon,” he added.

In Manila, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) also extended its condolences to those close to Torralba.

“We at the Presidential Task Force wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Rizalino Torralba. We are greatly saddened for your loss,” said PTFoMS executive director Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco.

According to Egco, the agency is ready to extend assistance to any broadcaster or journalist who may be under threat.

“We are just a phone call away and we will provide you with immediate security and protection if you feel you are in any sort of danger,” Egco said.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJP), through a statement, called for the swift resolution of the investigation on Torralba’s death.

“Although it is unclear if her death was related to her work, NUJP hopes for justice in the case. The loss of one media worker is a loss to the community, especially at a time when accurate and timely information is most needed,” the NUJP said.

Torralba was allegedly shot by Andrew Fronteras, his boyfriend for over 20 years, leading to his death inside the Backpackers’ Inn in Tagbilaran City on Saturday night.

The Tagbilaran City Police Station has filed a murder charge against Fronteras.