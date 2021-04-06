Ex-Albur mayor Tungol dies, 75











Former Mayor Efren D. Tungol of Alburquerque town died on Saturday last week due to kidney failure at the Borja Hospital. He was 75 years old.

He served as Alburquerque town executive for 15 years, from 1998 to 2007 and 2010 to 2018.

His remains lie in state at the Tungol residence along the national highway in Albur town.

He is survived by his children Irene Ruth and Mike Navarro, Ephraim and Ma. Elena; former Mayor Elpren “Bobec” with grandchildren Emilio and Itham.

The deceased is the brother of Rev. Fr. Eugene and former Mayor lawyer Renato and Vergel Tungol.

His remains will be laid to rest at the Albur Catholoic Cemetery on Wednesday after a requiem mass at the Sta. Monica Church at 10 a.m.