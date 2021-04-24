Man found dead inside septic tank in Baclayon

Man found dead inside septic tank in Baclayon

The lifeless body of a 48-year-old man was found inside a septic tank in Baclayon town on Friday morning.

Corporal Protacio Man-on of the Baclayon Police Station said they suspected that Antonio Galan, a native of Guindulman, accidentally fell into the septic tank of an under-construction house in Barangay Poblacion.

The house is owned by Galan’s cousin.

According to Man-on, Galan who was a construction worker was cleaning the newly installed tank before he went missing.

Another worker at the site, Kent Badi, 20, looked for Galan for over an hour before finding his body inside the septic tank.

“Mga alas 11 Gipangita na nila kay natinga na sila na nawa, mao pag tan-aw niya sud sa septic naa na man didto galutaw ang patayng lawas,” said Man-on.

Badi immediately alerted the authorities including the town’s Rural Health Unit (RHU) which deployed a team to the site.

The RHU emergency responders tried to revive Galan but he was declared dead on the spot.

Initial examination conducted by the town’s municipal health officer indicated that there were no signs of foul play behind Galan’s death.

“Ang initially findings ani, drowning g’yud ang gikamatyan,” said Man-on.

However, authorities will still conduct further examinations.

Man-on also noted that Galan had been drinking at a party the night before the incident. (A. Doydora)

