Lite Ferries launches new vessel to ply Bohol-Cagayan de Oro route

LITE Shipping Corp., operating under the brand name Lite Ferries, is continually expanding and bringing in modern brand new ships to its fleet.

The company known for its “Ang Barkong Bol-anon” launched yesterday its latest brand new vessel, M/V Lite Ferry Nine.

The blessing and launching was held onboard the vessel at the Port of Jagna, Bohol. The new ship is scheduled to travel the Jagna, Bohol to Cagayan de Oro route, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10 p.m and from Cagayan de Oro to Jagna, Bohol every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 p.m.

Lite Ferry Nine was built in China and completed in January 2020. Delivery was delayed for more than one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This 70-meter long coast wise ferry has a GRT of 2,107 tons that can accommodate 400 passengers and 17 10-wheeler trucks. It is an IACS registered ship, classed by the Bureau Veritas of France.

It has an economy, standard and tourist class accommodations with above Maritime Industry Authority’s standards on passage ways and bed bunks accommodation. All Lite Ferry vessels are fully compliant with Covid-19 safety protocols.

The blessing and launching ceremony was attended by officials of the Philippine Ports Authority, the local officials of Jagna and media. The ceremonies were headed by the managers of Lite Shipping Corp., headed by Jethro Nathaniel Lim Imboy, head for Commercial Operations.

Lite Ferries operates one of the youngest fleets in the country, with one-third of the fleet acquired brand new and one-fourth of the fleet below 20 years old upon acquisition. This was the result of the companies re-fleeting program in the past seven years.

In addition, Lite Ferries will also launch its newest route later this month, the Matnog, Sorsogon to Allen, Samar trips. This signals the start of the firm’s presence in the Bicol and Northern Samar.

The new daily trip schedules are as follows: Matnog to Allen every 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m., and Allen to Matnog 1 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Expanding further its connectivity to Cebu from Bicol, Lite Ferries will soon establish a direct new route from Bogo City in Cebu to Matnog in Sorsogon. Shortening the inter-island travel from Luzon island to the main economic center of Visayas, Cebu, to just nine to 10 hours trip via Bogo City.

The trip schedules are as follows: Bogo City/Maya Port to Matnog every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 12 p.m. and Matnog to Bogo City/Maya Port every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12 p.m. The Bogo/Maya, Cebu to Matnog, Sorsogon trip is a pioneering route by Lite Shipping Corp. in line with its goal of linking Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with a better inter-island connectivity and faster transport of cargos over land. (PR)