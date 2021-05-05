6 Getafe families get new houses from couple-run foundation











Photo: via Ronald Casil

Six families in Getafe town benefitted from a housing program initiated by a couple-run foundation.

British national Terence Martin and Boholana wife Beth who run Terence Beth Martin Giving Hope Inc. turned over the bungalow-type houses to its beneficiaries in Barangay Caiboy, Getafe on Wednesday.

The houses were erected in a vacant lot donated by the local government unit.

According to Martin, they have built a total of 56 houses in Getafe, Inabanga, Talibon, Mabini and Ubay for indigent Boholanos since they relocated in the province in 2014.

“We think of ourselves as first responders and that a lot of people can come to us and get help that they wouldn’t be able to get easily from the services,” Martin said.

Martin who is a retired musician and furniture designer said they are being supported by friends and associates in the UK in funding their programs.

The couple’s foundation also has an education support program which has over 30 beneficiaries.

Through the initiative, they provide students with mobile phones, printers and laptops.

According to Beth, the couple was inspired to help those in need due to her experiences with poverty when she was growing up.

“I came from a very poor family and I know how it feels when there’s rain dropping on you while you sleep. And for the students, I know how it’s very hard that you go to school without food and without money for fare,” Beth said.

The foundation is being supported by the Getafe Police Station under Captain Fernando Peroramas.

Martin said police personnel have been helping them with labor including in the construction and painting of the houses.

The couple intends to partner with other government agencies in building more projects for Bohol.

According to Martin, they have around 500 applicants who wish to avail of the housing initiative.

He noted that they were choosing the “poorest of the poor” as beneficiaries of their programs. (A. Doydora)