BFP probes fire that gutted Dao terminal resto

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

BFP probes fire that gutted Dao terminal resto

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) is still continuing its probe on the fire which gutted a restaurant at the second floor of a building inside the Integrated Bus Terminal compound in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Richen Roslinda, they have yet to identify the cause of the fire which left P10,000 worth of property damage to Fely’s Restaurant, which is owned by one Ramil Escalera.

He said the blaze may have started due to electrical short circuit but this has yet to be confirmed.

The fire did not spread to other establishments as firefighters were able to respond immediately to the incident which transpired just “one minute” away from the Tagbilaran City Fire Station.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Roslinda said they were alerted of the fire at 9 p.m. and were able to declare fire out at 9:20 a.m. after deploying three fire trucks to the area.

No one was injured due to the blaze.

The restaurant has a caretaker, Merlyn Molabola, who sleeps in the establishment, but she was not inside when the fire started.

“Ni gawas kuno siya, niadto siya sa ubos, dayon mura’g nanay commotion so pagbalik niya, nagkayo na ang restaurant,” Roslinda said.

The fire officer also clarified that the fire did not reach a hardware store near the restaurant or spread to other establishments contrary to previous reports. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Anxiety worst part in COVID-19 battle, says councilor who survived disease

More than the physical pain and discomfort, it was anxiety that brought a Boholano town councilor to his knees during…

66-year-old woman, 1 other fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 66-year-old female drug offender who was recently released from prison through a plea bargaining deal was again arrested in…

Fire razes top floor of building in Tagbilaran

An over hour-long fire razed a portion of a four-story building along CPG Avenue, Tagbilaran City’s busiest thoroughfare, late on…

Bellevue starts regular COVID-19 testing of employees

The Bellevue Resort in Panglao has launched regular COVID-19 testing of its employees as part of efforts to maintain a…

Capitol fuel expenses under fire

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. EDITING AND PROOFREADING WAS DONE BY BC’S…

Tagbilaran diocese to observe Holy Week but with altered activities

The Diocese of Tagbilaran will push through with its observance of the Holy Week but with several changes to its…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!