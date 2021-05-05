BFP probes fire that gutted Dao terminal resto











The Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) is still continuing its probe on the fire which gutted a restaurant at the second floor of a building inside the Integrated Bus Terminal compound in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Richen Roslinda, they have yet to identify the cause of the fire which left P10,000 worth of property damage to Fely’s Restaurant, which is owned by one Ramil Escalera.

He said the blaze may have started due to electrical short circuit but this has yet to be confirmed.

The fire did not spread to other establishments as firefighters were able to respond immediately to the incident which transpired just “one minute” away from the Tagbilaran City Fire Station.

Roslinda said they were alerted of the fire at 9 p.m. and were able to declare fire out at 9:20 a.m. after deploying three fire trucks to the area.

No one was injured due to the blaze.

The restaurant has a caretaker, Merlyn Molabola, who sleeps in the establishment, but she was not inside when the fire started.

“Ni gawas kuno siya, niadto siya sa ubos, dayon mura’g nanay commotion so pagbalik niya, nagkayo na ang restaurant,” Roslinda said.

The fire officer also clarified that the fire did not reach a hardware store near the restaurant or spread to other establishments contrary to previous reports. (ad)